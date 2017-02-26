Columbus State baseball finishes off sweep of Georgia Southwestern

The Columbus State University baseball team capped off a three-game series sweep over Georgia Southwestern after taking both games of a doubleheader Saturday. The series took place at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.
The Cougars won the opening game on Saturday 10-5 before taking game two 11-3.
"It feels good to get three conference wins to begin the year," stated head coach Greg Appleton. "We needed to win a series after not capitalizing on our opportunities earlier in the year. Hopefully, this will jumpstart us through the conference season."
Columbus State will return to action on Wednesday, March 1 against West Georgia. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. in Carrollton.
Game One
Columbus State jumped on the Hurricanes going up 4-0 after three innings. The Cougars failed at a chance for a big inning in the bottom of the first as Tyler Fichter singled, Justin Evans walked and Turner Vincent was hit by a pitch to load the bases. However, CSU walked away with just one run on a Lake Hart sacrifice fly.
After the Cougars scored another run in the second on a Fichter triple, Mason McClellan added to CSU's lead. With Vincent on first, McClellan launched a homer to left-centerfield to put the Cougars in front 4-0.
Columbus State starter Brandon Koehler was cruising along until the fifth. The righty finally allowed his first hit to begin the side before GSW pushed one across on a sacrifice fly.
The Hurricanes made it a one-run game in the seventh after striking for a pair of runs. With two outs and a runner on second, Georgia Southwestern got back-to-back singles off Koehler to make it a 4-3 game.
However, Columbus State put the game to rest in the bottom of the frame as the Cougars scored four runs. Evans and Vincent reached base to start the side before Mason McClellan sent a double to right to score Evans. After a Gunnar Drinnen sacrifice fly made it 6-3, singles by Grant Berry and Drew Webb scored two more runs for CSU.
CSU added two more insurance runs in the eighth on a Fichter solo home run and a wild pitch.
Georgia Southwestern did score a pair of runs in the eighth, but Perez Knowles was able to retire the side to end the game.
Fichter had a great day at the plate going 4-for-5 with a triple, homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mason McClellan was 2-for-5 wih a double, homer and three RBIs while scoring twice. Evans was 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and two walks.
Koehler (1-1) recorded his first win of the season striking out eight over seven innings. He allowed just three runs on five hits. Knowles tossed the final two innings allowing a pair of runs.
Game Two
Like it did in game one, Columbus State (7-6, 3-0 PBC) jumped on Georgia Southwestern holding a 5-0 lead after three.
After Luke Porter spoiled a chance for GSW in the top of the first as he stranded the bases loaded, CSU scored three in the bottom of the second. Gerrio Rahming drew a leadoff walk and stole second before scoring on a Berry double down the right field line. Austin Collins and Fichter followed with run-scoring singles to put CSU up 3-0.
An inning later, Mason McClellan started it off with a double while Rahming reached again on a walk to put two on for Miles Cameron. Cameron delivered with a double off the right-centerfield wall chasing home both to add to CSU's lead.
Georgia Southwestern (4-10, 0-3) did score in the fourth to stay in the game. A Cougar error extended the inning allowing for a bases loaded walk and a two-run single that inched the Hurricanes closer at 5-3.
CSU got a single run back in the bottom of the fourth before scoring two more in the fifth to go in front 8-3. Evans singled home Cameron, who led the inning off with his second double of the game, before a wild pitch allowed Fichter to cross the plate.
Columbus State capped off the scoring in the sixth with a three spot on the board. After Mason McClellan reached second on an error, Hart rifled a single to right that quickly added an insurance run. Collins added another on a RBI single with two outs and a run down allowed Cameron to score to make it 11-3.
GSW managed just one hit over the final three innings as Kolton Ingram and Robert Hayes slammed the door shut.
Porter (1-1) pitched well to earn his first win of the season. The righty allowed three unearned runs over six innings while striking out four.
Mason McClellan, Cameron and Collins all had two hits on the day. Cameron and Collins each drove in a pair.
Comments