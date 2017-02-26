CSU track and field opens spring season at Cougar Invitational

COLUMBUS – Competing in its first meet of the spring, the Columbus State University track & field teams took first and third place in the 2017 Cougar Invitational. The season-opening meet was held at Brookstone.
The Cougars bested the seven-team field, totaling 187 team points. CSU was 67 points ahead of Montevallo, which finished in second. The Lady Cougars tallied 97 team points and finished third. Fellow Peach Belt Conference foes Montevallo and Augusta ended first and second, respectively.
Freshman Nate Blackmon starred for the Cougars on Saturday, taking home the top spot in three events. The Lawrenceville native won the high jump (1.875 meters), long jump (6.85 meters) and triple jump (13.56 meters) in his first collegiate action.
Blackmon also joined Xavier Matthews, Jalen Tolbert and Caleb Williams as part of the winning 4x100-meter relay team. The Cougars crossed the line in 41.55 seconds for the win.
The other three members of the relay team also put on good showings. Matthews took home second in the 100 meters (11.19 seconds) and 200 meters (21.99 seconds). Tolbert finished third in the 100 meters (11.24 seconds), while Williams was third in the 200 meters (22.01 seconds).
In other field action, Peter Bennett topped the pole vault field at a height of 4.10 meters. Bennett also grabbed second place in the high jump behind Blackmon at 1.75 meters. Nathan Chapman ended second in the pole vault at 3.95 meters.
James Young posted second place finishes in both the shot put (12.22 meters) and discus (39.06 meters).
For the Lady Cougars, Shanila Chapman scored well taking second in the 100 meters (12.70 seconds) and 200 meters (26.23 seconds). Freshman Jayleisha McHenry was third (12.74 seconds) and fourth (26.43 seconds) in the two events, respectively.
In the longer distance runs, Jastonie Hill was runner-up in the 800 meters (2:28.81) and Amber Braswell took home the bronze in the 3,000 meters (11:22.94).
Kayla Waters finished second in the triple jump (11.00 meters) and third in the long jump (5.11 meters).
Both teams will be competing again on Sunday as part of the Adonica Ferguson Relays. Sunday's action will also be at Brookstone.
Comments