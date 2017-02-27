Griffin scores 43, Clippers hold off Hornets 124-121 in OT

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts? Pause

2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

1:36 What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:41 Coroner gives details in one-vehicle accident that killed two children

1:58 High school students join the Valley Interfaith Promise bed races

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)