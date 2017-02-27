Howard beats Md-Eastern Shore 79-69

1:26 Is public funding necessary for the arts? Pause

2:20 Columbus residents speak out about plans for Standing Boy Creek State Park

2:33 Daughter on finding items missing from her mother's gravesite: "It hurts my heart"

2:22 Columbus police chief recounts the Hilton Avenue Burglary

0:18 Police SWAT team on scene at Hilton Avenue

3:41 Suspect in police shooting appears in court; pleads not guilty

2:45 What's Columbus 2025? We've got the answer.

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

0:53 Looking Back: The Sunday Interview with Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley