Hertl's late goal leads Sharks past Leafs 3-1

Tomas Hertl scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:24 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs for the ninth straight time, 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Patrick Marleau started the winning play when he skated in alone on three defenders. Marleau fed Hertl, who then beat Frederik Andersen with a quick shot to the short side for his eighth goal of the season.
Brenden Dillon also scored and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter off Joe Thornton's 999th career assist to help the first-place Sharks snap a three-game home losing streak to remain five points ahead of second-place Edmonton in the Pacific Division. Martin Jones made 20 saves.
Rookie Auston Matthews scored his 31st goal for the Maple Leafs to start a crucial three-game California swing. Toronto has a one-point lead over Florida and the Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Andersen made 34 saves.
