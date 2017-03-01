Sports

March 1, 2017 10:05 PM

Xday's State Playoff Scores

The Associated Press

Guy-Perkins 102, Dermott 73

Marvell 74, Bay 51

E. Poinsett Co. 69, Foreman 46

Lavaca 47, Blevins 40

Jessieville 55, Centerpoint 49

Pottsville 72, West Side-Greers Ferry 64

Pulaski Robinson 66, Trumann 56

Harrison 84, Greene Co. Tech 52

Maumelle 100, Forrest City 71

Marion 51, Sheridan 49, 2OT

Conway 48, Fayetteville 34

LR Central 60, Bentonville 55

Acorn 65, Omaha 56

Bay 49, Nemo Vista 41

Mount Vernon Enola 47, Izard County 29

Caddo Hills 47, Conway Christian 45

Carlisle 57, Harmony Grove 42

Hector 57, Brinkley 52, 2OT

Charleston 45, Prescott 40

Jessieville 62, Genoa Central 48

Cent Ark Christian 62, Dumas 41

Ozark 54, Dollarway 20

Pottsville 36, Lonoke 34

Farmington 60, Batesville 55

Harrison 56, Paragould 36

Valley View 51, Alma 41

West Memphis 52, Greenwood 46

FS Northside 62, Bentonville 51

Springdale 49, Cabot 46, OT

