Blossomgame leads Clemson to 78-74 win over 'Pack

Jaron Blossomgame scored 16 points, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1:27 to go, and Clemson finally won a close game in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 78-74 victory over North Carolina State on Wednesday night.
Shelton Mitchell had 16 points for the Tigers, who had been 1-9 in ACC games decided by six points or less this season. This time, though, Clemson (15-14, 5-12) survived when North Carolina State's Dennis Smith air-balled a long 3-pointer with three seconds to go.
Blossomgame was fouled on the inbounds play, then made both free throws with 2.2 seconds left to seal the victory.
Clemson players hugged each other when the horn sounded, probably relieved they did not go through another gut-wrenching loss. The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak — the three defeats came by a total of nine points — with their first win decided by six points or less in the ACC since starting league play with a 73-68 win at Wake Forest on New Year's Eve.
The Wolfpack (15-16, 4-14) lost for the third time in four games since deciding that coach Mark Gottfried would not return next year. Their 14 ACC losses are the most for the program since the 1992-93 team went 2-14 in league play.
Sidy Djitte had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.
Abdul Malik-Abu had 18 points to lead North Carolina State. Super freshman Smith had 13 points as did Terry Henderson.
THE BIG PICTURE
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack certainly could've mailed in their last regular-season ACC game on the road in this forgettable year. But North Carolina State shot 55.2 percent (16 of 29) and grabbed the halftime lead on Ted Kapita's jumper with two seconds to go. ... Freshman starter Markell Johnson was involved in a scary collision with Clemson's Elijah Thomas. Johnson had to be carried from the court with what appeared to be a knee injury into the locker room. He did not return.
Clemson: If the Tigers are built on defense, it let them down early against the Wolfpack. Clemson rarely had a hand in anyone's face the first 20 minutes as North Carolina State made wide open shots. The Tigers, third in the ACC in steals per game, had just one in the opening half. It looked like maybe Clemson was finally worn down by all its close ACC calls this season.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State plays next at the ACC tournament in Brooklyn, New York.
Clemson finishes the regular season at home against Boston College on Saturday.
Comments