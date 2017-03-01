Ingram, Key lead Alabama past Mississippi 70-55

Freshmen Dazon Ingram and Braxton Key took turns firing up shots for Alabama, with all but a few going through the net.
Ingram scored a season-high 22 points, Key added 19 and the Crimson Tide took control down the stretch in a 70-55 victory over Mississippi Wednesday night.
"Those two guys showed that man, when they're on their game, that takes us to another level," Alabama coach Avery Johnson said. "That's why we scored 70 points as opposed to 52."
The Tide (17-12, 10-7 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from two close losses when it failed to top 55 points to cool off the Rebels (18-12, 9-8). Ole Miss had been averaging 86.6 points over its last five games, making a late push toward earning an NCAA Tournament bid.
Ingram, who redshirted after an injury last season, was 9 of 10 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Key made 7 of 11 shots and also had seven rebounds and five assists.
"Those were the two guys that were the keys coming in," Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said. "We knew that when they needed offense they really go through those guys, and those guys delivered."
Bola Olaniyan had 10 rebounds for the Tide.
Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 14 points. Terence Davis had 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Sebastian Saiz had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting and also collected nine rebounds. He rocked Alabama for 21 points and 16 rebounds in a game last season.
"Saiz was a major part of our scouting report," Johnson said. "He manhandled us down at Ole Miss last year."
Coming off a 28-point effort against Missouri for Ole Miss, Deandre Burnett was held to two points and missed all seven of his attempts from the floor. Marcanvis Hymon fouled out with seven rebounds.
Ole Miss cut a 13-point deficit to 54-49 on Tyree's 3-pointer with 7:39 left. Ingram answered with a 3 from the left corner and the Rebels didn't come as close again, failing to make a shot over the final 3:35.
They missed nine of their last 10 shots after ending the first half similarly cold.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi missed its last eight shots and 13 of 14 to end the first half. Shot 31.1 percent (19 of 61) from the field.
Alabama took sole possession of fifth place in the SEC. Made 14 of 26 shots (53.8 percent) in the second half. Blocked seven shots, including three by Jimmie Taylor.
SENIOR NIGHT
It was the final regular season home game for Alabama senior forwards Taylor and Olaniyan and guard Corban Collins. Olaniyan and Collins are graduate transfers. Shannon Hale is also a senior but is on indefinite suspension.
SCHAFFER'S SHOT
Tide walk-on Lawson Schaffer got the crowd, and the team, going when he came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer late in the first half to loud applause at Coleman Coliseum. It's what Ingram cited as helping the team heat up.
"That sparked us and got us going," he said.
Johnson said he'd told his team he planned to insert Schaffer early in the game and added that "it was good for the overall morale of our team."
UP NEXT
Mississippi closes the regular season at home against South Carolina Saturday night.
Alabama visits Tennessee Saturday in its own regular season finale.
Comments