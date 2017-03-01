Sports

March 1, 2017 11:32 PM

Robert Morris edges LIU Brooklyn 69-68 in NEC Tourney

The Associated Press
BROOKLYN, N.Y.

Kavon Stewart hit a jumper with three seconds remaining and Robert Morris edged LIU Brooklyn 69-68 in the Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Stewart, who finished with 11 points, made his winning shot after LIU Brooklyn had gone ahead 68-67 on two free throws by Raiquan Clark with 17 seconds to play.

Robert Morris (14-18) now faces top seeded Mount St. Mary's in the NEC Semifinals Saturday.

The Colonials trailed 48-40 midway through the second half, but a Dachon Burke layup put them on top 67-66 with 37 seconds left.

The Blackbirds (20-12) took a 21-19 lead late in the first half and were up 27-26 at the break.

Matty McConnell scored 20 points to lead Robert Morris. Isaiah Still added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Jashuan Agosto led the Blackbirds with 16 points and 10 assists and Nura Zanna scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Iverson Fleming and Jerome Frink also scored 10.

