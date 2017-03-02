Sacred Heart tops South Lamar 82-59 to claim 1A boys title

Diante Wood scored 27 points to lead Sacred Heart to its third straight Class 1A boys championship in an 82-59 victory Thursday over South Lamar.
Dontavis Heath added 17 points and Murdock Simmons scored 16 for Sacred Heart (28-8). Kevion Nolan added nine points and six assists.
Wood made 11 of 17 shots and had six rebounds and four assists. He was named tournament MVP.
Chase Gore led South Lamar (25-7) with 21 points while Carson Lindsey had 14 points and eight rebounds. Malik Cox contributed nine points and 10 rebounds for South Lamar, which had been seeking its first state title since 1992 and second overall.
Sacred Heart led by just four points at halftime but outscored South Lamar 50-31 in the second half. The Cardinals made 19 of 33 shots after the half (57.6 percent).
