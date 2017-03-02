Canyon downs Barbers Hill 66-39 in Class 5A girls' semifinal

Angel Hayden scored 29 points to lead three-time Class 5A champion Canyon to a 66-39 win over Barbers Hill in state semifinal action.
Hayden, the 5-foot-6 2016 tournament Most Valuable Player, scored 17 of her points in the first half as the Eagles (30-3) built a 43-18 halftime lead.
Canyon had eight steals and forced 14 turnovers in the first half while holding Barbers Hill (34-5) to 21 percent shooting from the field. Canyon converted more first-half baskets with 20 than the 19 Barbers Hill attempted.
Hayden also led Canyon with six rebounds while collecting eight steals. Lexi Hernandez added 11 points and Channing Cunyus chipped in nine points for Canyon.
University of Connecticut women's basketball commit Charli Collier led Barbers Hill with 22 points and 12 rebounds but the rest of the Barbers Hill team scored a combined 17 points.
Comments