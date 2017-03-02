Talley's free throws lift Old Dominion past UTEP 62-61

Zoran Talley scored 17 points and sank a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left and Old Dominion beat UTEP 62-61 on Thursday night.
Paul Thomas was called for a foul while Talley was in the act of shooting to send him to the line for the late free throws.
Dominic Artis missed two foul shots for UTEP with 19 seconds remaining. Talley's jumper with 52 seconds left brought Old Dominion (19-10, 12-5 Conference USA) to within 61-60 just after Harris' 3 broke a tie at 58 with 63 seconds left.
B.J. Stith scored 12 points with six rebounds for the Monarch and Denzell Taylor grabbed nine rebounds.
Ahmad Caver's 3 with 7:17 left to play put the Monarchs up 51-40 before the Miners went on an 11-2 run and closed to 53-51 on Jake Flaggert's 3-pointer.
Harris led UTEP (13-16, 11-6) with 14 points, Trey Touchet 12, Artis 11, and Thomas had 10.
