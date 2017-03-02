Colorado pulls away from Stanford in the 2nd half, 91-72

Lucas Siewert, George King and Xavier Johnson each scored 15 points and Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Stanford 91-72 Thursday night.
Wesley Gordon, Deleon Brown and Tory Miller added 10 points apiece as part of a balanced offense that carried Colorado (17-13, 7-10 Pac-12) to its eighth consecutive victory against Stanford (14-15, 6-11).
The victory gave Colorado coach Tad Boyle his 100th win at the Coors Events Center, where he has gone 100-18 in seven seasons.
Marcus Allen had 15 points to lead the Cardinal. Reid Travis added 14 points.
Up by six at the half, Colorado seized control of the game with a stunning barrage of baskets starting the second half.
The 3-1/2 minute flurry in which Colorado outscored Stanford 16-5 carried the Buffaloes to a 57-40 lead and featured a driving dunk by Gordon and 3-pointers King and Johnson.
Stanford trailed 65-49 when Colorado took off again on a 10-2 run, ignited by Brown's 3-pointer and the Buffaloes' lead mushroomed to 23 points with 9 minutes remaining. Stanford did not threaten the rest of the way.
Colorado took a 41-35 lead at halftime, breaking away from a 28-all tie by outscoring Stanford 13-7 in the last four minutes of the period. Brown, King and Siewert all hit 3-pointers for Colorado in that span.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: The Cardinal's inconsistent play this season again came to the fore against Colorado, absorbing a 19-point loss after pushing No. 6 Oregon to the limit before losing 75-73 last week. Stanford played the Buffaloes close for most of the first half but crumbled in the second half.
Colorado: The Buffaloes moved into a seventh-place tie with Arizona State in the conference standings and will go into the Pac-12 tournament anywhere from the No. 7-10 seed. Colorado has recovered nicely from its 0-7 start in Pac-12 play, going 7-3 in its last 10 games with one regular season game remaining.
UP NEXT
Stanford: Rounds out the regular season by visiting Utah on Saturday.
Colorado: Hosts California on Saturday afternoon in a regular season finale.
Comments