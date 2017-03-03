Sports

March 3, 2017 1:07 AM

Lemar's 3's propel UC Davis past Hawaii 68-59

The Associated Press
DAVIS, Calif.

Brynton Lemar scored 19 points, 12 from 3-point range, and Lawrence White and Chima Moneke each scored 14 and UC Davis upended Hawaii 68-59 on Thursday.

Hawaii shot just one free throw in the game; a miss by Gibson Johnson.

Lemar's 3-pointer with 7:30 left gave UC Davis (19-11, 11-4 Big West) the lead for good at 49-47. On Hawaii's next possession, Lemar came up with a steal and promptly buried another 3 and the Aggies took control.

UC Davis shot 26 for 57 (45.6 percent) from the floor, including 8 for 23 from 3-point range. Darius Graham added 10 points in the win, which set up its first-place showdown with UC Irvine (18-13, 11-4) on Saturday.

Jack Purchase led Hawaii with 15 points shooting 5 for 11 exclusively behind the 3-point arc. Noah Allen scored 13 points and Johnson added 12.

