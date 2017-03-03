Georgia, Vanderbilt fighting for NCAA Tournament spots

1:45 Why does MCSD want to change its custodian system? Pause

2:39 Cottonmouths coach and general manager discusses search for new ownership

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

0:32 Meet Big Red

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

3:00 Columbus-Phenix City weather for March 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:11 Grandmother sends warning after stranger tries to lure girl from school

2:24 New Ranger says "...the Jesus tab is forever, that's tattooed on my heart."