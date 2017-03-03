Northside second, Columbus third at Richard J. Brewer Rifle Match

Wednesday’s LTC (R) Richard J. Brewer Rifle Match hosted by the United States Army Marksmanship Unit on Fort Benning brought 14 local rifle teams together to compete in the annual match. It also featured impressive performances from several local high school marksmen.
Northside High School’s team grabbed second place in the match with Columbus finishing third, each behind Upson Lee. Upson Lee’s 15-point victory spoke to the highly competitive nature of the match, as did Northside’s slim three-point advantage over Columbus for third place.
The separation between the top three teams and the rest of the field was more considerable. Rutland ranked behind Columbus with 1,090 points, followed close behind by Chattahoochee County. Jordan placed sixth, just two points behind Chattahoochee. Harris County finished the event in seventh, just 18 points behind Chattahoochee.
Kendrick, Hardaway and Spencer rounded out the match’s top 10.
Upson Lee’s victory came thanks to the efforts of Shannon Tyssen, who was the top shooter among the 14 schools with 294 points.
There was a tiebreaker to determine the second-place individual finisher, with Harris County’s Emma Harstad getting the nod. She finished with 290 points, topping Northside’s Kaelaib Patterson, who had 280.
The top four scores posted from each team are used to determine the team’s overall score.
As a result of the match, Upson Lee, Northside, Columbus, Rutland, Chattahoochee County, Jordan, Harris County and Kendrick all advance to the area championship match. Those eight teams will face off in the match on March 15.
The area championship match will be held at the Pool Range on Fort Benning.
Results
Upson Lee - 1,135
Northside - 1,123
Columbus - 1,120
Rutland - 1,090
Chattahoochee County - 1,077
Jordan - 1,075
Harris County - 1,057
Kendrick - 1,045
Hardaway - 1,001
Spencer - 925
Shaw - 910
Crawford County - 868
Carver - 782
Stewart County - 545
