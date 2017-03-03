Sports

March 3, 2017 7:07 PM

Purdue women rally, top Indiana in Big Ten quarters 66-60

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Dominique Oden scored a career-high 24 points, Ashley Morrissette added 21 and fifth-seeded Purdue rallied from 17 points down in the second half to defeat fourth-seeded Indiana 66-60 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

The Boilermakers (21-11), who play top-seeded and ninth-ranked Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday, took the lead with a late 10-0 run. Dominique McBryde started it with a basket at 1:55. On the next possession Andreona Keys' layup put Purdue ahead 56-55. The dagger was a 3 by Oden with 38.3 seconds to go. Three free throws followed and it was 62-55 with 21.5 to play.

There was some drama as Karlee McBride made three free throws with 17.1 to go, but Oden and Morrissette made two free throws each.

Indiana (20-10) had 10-0 and 8-0 runs in the second quarter, shot 50 percent in the first half with six 3-pointers, and led 39-24 at the break.

After the Hoosiers scored first in the third quarter, Purdue reeled off 14 straight points to get back in the game, trailing 45-43.

Indiana shot 22 percent — missing all 10 of its 3-pointers — in the second half. Tyra Buss scored 16 points, Alexis Gassion and Amanda Cahill added 14 apiece with 13 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

View more video

Sports Videos