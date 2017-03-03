Sports

March 3, 2017 8:32 PM

Daly has double-double, leads Delaware in CAA tourney opener

The Associated Press
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.

Ryan Daly scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Delaware pulled away in the final minute to beat Hofstra 81-76 on Friday night in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

No. 9 seed Delaware (13-19) plays top-seeded UNC Wilmington in a quarterfinal on Saturday. No. 8 seed Hofstra (15-17), which swept the Blue Hens during the regular season, has lost three of its last five games.

Eric Carter added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Delaware. Justin Wright-Foreman had 23 points to lead Hofstra.

Delaware's Cazmon Hayes blocked Deron Powers' jumper and then Carter hit a bucket to give the Blue Hens a 76-74 lead with 1:04 remaining. Brian Bernardi missed a jumper on the Pride's next possession, and Delaware made 3 of 4 free throws to make it 79-76. Powers, who finished with 18 points, missed a 3 and Daly made two free throws to seal it.

