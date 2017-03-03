Sports

Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy Florida's boys 4A champ

LAKELAND, Fla.

Paul Atkinson had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy to a 57-43 win over Jacksonville Providence in the Florida Class 4A boys basketball championship game Friday.

Westminster (28-4) broke open a close game with a strong defensive second half in which the Lions outscored Providence 34-20.

The score was tied 23-23 at halftime but the Lions began to establish Atkinson inside and opened up a 36-30 lead. Providence (25-5) made the score 38-35 off a 3-pointer from Jimmy Deane but Westminster went back to Atkinson to push lead to 45-38 by the end of the third.

Providence got as close as 46-41 in the fourth but Atkinson and Zachary Scott were able to put the game away at the free-throw line.

Scott led Westminster with 18 points while Jason Strong had 10 points and nine rebounds. Zachery Bryant led Providence with 18 points and four assists.

