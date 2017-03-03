Nelson leads Goose Creek to Class 5A girls title

Shayla Nelson had 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead Goose Creek to a 54-34 victory over Wade Hampton to win the South Carolina Class 5A girls basketball championship on Friday night.
Goose Creek (27-1) broke open an 18-all game in the second quarter as Nelson scored seven points as her team closed the period with a 9-0 run. Nelson opened the third quarter with a layup and Wade Hampton (22-7) never got within single digits the rest of the way.
Mariah Linney had 16 points and Aniyah Oliver 11 for Goose Creek. Nelson made seven of 14 shots while also adding three steals and a block. Linney had seven of Goose Creek's 16 steals.
Greyson Boone had 12 points to lead Wake Hampton.
