Cypress Ranch holds on, beats Pflugerville in 6A girls semi

Cypress Ranch scored 25 transition points to race past Pflugerville 70-53 in Class 6A state semifinal action.
Didi Richards and Ariana Whitfield led the lady Mustangs (32-6) with 20 points and seven rebounds each, while Jala Buster added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Cypress Ranch took advantage of 16 first-half turnovers by Pflugerville (31-8) to take a 35-22 halftime lead and extended the lead with a 20-12 third-quarter scoring run.
Pflugerville junior Kennedi Hodge led the Panthers with 25 points and led a late rally that cut the Cypress Ranch lead from 21 points after three quarters to 11 points. But the Panthers fouled to close the final two minutes and sent the Mustangs to the line to push the final margin to 17 points.
Pflugerville sophomore London Clarkson scored 10 points with seven rebounds and Starr Omozee had 10 points and six boards for the Panthers, who return 12 letter winners including four starters.
