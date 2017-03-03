Western Christian wins 4th 2A title in 6 years, tops Treynor

Erica Bousema scored 17 points and Western Christian survived the foul troubles of its star to beat Treynor 51-48 Friday night for its fourth Class 2A championship in the last six years.
Bousema sank two free throws with 12.5 seconds for the go-ahead points and the Wolfpack (25-2) held on to hand Treynor its first loss after 27 victories.
Western prevailed even though star junior Ashtyn Veerbeek managed only five points and spent time on the bench because of fouls. Veerbeek had been dominant in her first two games at state, putting up 55 points and 29 rebounds, and was voted captain of the all-tournament team.
Karsyn Winterfeld scored 12 points for Western Christian and Erika Feenstra added seven.
Madelyn Deitchler led Treynor with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Konnor Sudmann scored 15 and Randi Robinson had eight.
Bousema knocked down four 3-pointers and Winterfeld hit three. They were critical because Treynor surrounded the 6-foot-2 Veerbeek, who has committed to Nebraska, with a collapsing zone defense and she spent time on the bench because of fouls. She made only two of 10 shots.
Western Christian jumped to an early 10-2 lead, but Treynor caught up quickly and the lead went back and forth the rest of the way.
Treynor led by six at the start of the fourth quarter before Western rallied to go up 47-42 on Feenstra's putback with 3:37 left. But back came the Cardinals and when Deitchler followed up her own miss, it was tied at 48 with 22 seconds remaining.
Bousema's two free throws broke the tie and Treynor thought it had tied the score again when Sudmann drove for a layup with six seconds remaining. But she was called for charging and Veerbeek made a free throw for the final point.
Western Christian also won championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and finished second last year. Treynor was the Class 1A champion in 1991.
