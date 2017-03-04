Sports

March 4, 2017 12:54 AM

UT-Martin moves to title game with 73-67 win over Murray St

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Matthew Butler scored 17 points, Kedar Edwards added 16 and Tennessee-Martin beat Murray State 73-67 in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday night.

Tennessee-Martin (21-11) plays Jacksonville State in the championship game on Saturday for the conference's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks upset top-seeded Belmont in the other semi, 65-59 on Friday.

Bryce Jones' 3-pointer pulled Murray State to 68-66 with 42 seconds to go, but the Skyhawks shot 5 for 8 from the foul line while the Racers missed their last two shots.

Murray State led 36-34 at halftime, and with the score tied at 38, Matthew Butler made one of two fouls shots and followed with a jumper and Tennessee Martin led from then on.

The Skyhawks later put together a 10-2 run and led 63-53 on Fatodd Lewis' jumper with 5:51 to go.

Terrell Miller Jr. led Murray State (16-17) with 17 points, and Jones finished with 15.

