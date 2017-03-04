Wenonah captures 4th straight 5A girls championship

Alexus Dye made the go-ahead layup with 16 seconds left and Wenonah won a fourth consecutive state title with a 55-52 victory over Charles Henderson Saturday in the Class 5A girls finals at Legacy Arena.
Wenonah (30-3) gained momentum after Charles Henderson center Maori Davenport fouled out with 58 seconds left in the game and the Trojans leading 50-47. The 6-foot-4 sophomore exited with 20 points, 25 rebounds and an AHSAA-record 19 blocks.
Dye finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Dastani Davidson scored 15 points for Wenonah and her 3-pointer with 39 seconds left tied the score 52-52. Kourtnie Smith added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Dragons, whose coach, Emanuel Bell, continued in his role while battling lung cancer.
Tatyana Siler recorded 12 points and eight rebounds for Charles Henderson (30-6), which committed 34 turnovers while outrebounding Wenonah 56-32.
