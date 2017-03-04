Sports

March 4, 2017 8:47 PM

Jones scores 32 points, No. 4 Maryland beats Michigan State

By JEFF WASHBURN Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Brionna Jones scored 21 of her career-high 32 points in the second half and No. 4 Maryland beat Michigan State 100-89 on Saturday night to reach the Big Ten title game.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 22 points, and Destiny Slocum and Kaila Charles each had 18 for the Terrapins (29-2). They will play Purdue in the championship game Sunday night.

Tori Jankoska led Michigan State (21-11) with 31 points, and Branndais Agee had 24.

Jones' two free throws and Slocum' 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Terrapins a 71-60 advantage after three quarters. Jones scored 12 third-quarter points.

Jankoska's 3-pointer with 5:41 remaining in the third quarter cut Maryland's lead to 55-49, capping an 8-0 run. The Terrapins countered with four quick points for a 10-point cushion, 59-49.

Leading 33-30 with 4:46 remaining in the second quarter, Maryland finished the half on a 14-4 run, which included seven points from Walker-Kimbrough and five from Jones for a 47-34 advantage.

During the first half, Walker-Kimbrough had 17 points and Jones added 11. The pair combined to make 11 of 14 first-half field-goal attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans will have to wait for what likely will be an NCAA Tournament bid, especially after beating No. 3 seed Michigan in Friday's quarterfinals after taking out No. 11 seed Wisconsin on Thursday.

Maryland: With Walker-Kimbrough and Jones leading the way, the Terrapins will be heavily favored to beat Purdue on Sunday. The Terrapins beat Purdue 85-70 in the only regular-season meeting, a game that was played in West Lafayette.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terrapins will play Purdue in the championship game.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

View more video

Sports Videos