March 4, 2017 8:43 PM

Fitzgerald scores tournament-record 30 as Temple advances

The Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn.

Feyonda Fitzgerald poured in a conference tournament-record 30 points and had seven assists as 25th-ranked Temple defeated Houston on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Owls (24-6) advance to a Sunday semifinal to meet the winner of sixth-seeded SMU and third-seeded University of South Florida.

Alliya Butts hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Owls, Tanaya Atkinson scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Temple ended the game shooting 7 of 12 in the fourth quarter (58 percent). The Owls were 25 of 62 for the game (40 percent) and outrebounded Houston 40-33. Ruth Sherrill led with 15 boards.

Angela Harris and Jacqueline Blake each scored 15 for Houston (12-19) and Serithia Hawkins added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Houston trailed 28-25 but Fitzgerald and Butts combined for a quick 10 points to open the second half. The Cougars never got closer than eight in the final quarter.

