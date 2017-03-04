North Dakota defeats Miami (Ohio) 5-2, clinches home series

North Dakota left nothing to chance Saturday, getting two goals from Tucker Poolman in a 5-2 win over Miami (Ohio) that clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs.
The Fighting Hawks (18-14-3, 11-12-1-1) controlled their own destiny, needing a sweep to guarantee they would open the playoffs at home for the 15th straight season. They got it by winning 3-2 on Friday and rolling to an easy win on Saturday for their first sweep since January 6-7.
"I'm proud of them, how the competed hard for 120 minutes and found a way to win two games," UND coach Brad Berry said. "There was no complacency... This is the time of year you have to put two games together."
Poolman added an assist to help UND sweep Miami for the first time in the RedHawks' home arena. He scored in the second period to break a 1-1 tie and added an insurance goal for a 4-2 lead in the third.
Chris Wilkie, Trevor Olson and Dixon Bowen also scored for UND, which improved to 12-0-1 when scoring at least four goals. Bowen's goal was an empty-netter. Bowen and Olson also had assists.
UND goalie Cam Johnson made nine saves.
Kiefer Sherwood and Chaz Switzer scored for the RedHawks (9-18-7, 5-14-5-2), who are winless in their last eight games. They finished seventh in the NCHC.
Ryan Larkin made 22 stops for Miami.
North Dakota picked up where it left off on Friday in terms of pressure. The Fighting Hawks outshot Miami 9-2 in a scoreless first period. They outshot the RedHawks 27-11 after posting a 41-16 advantage on in Friday.
Wilkie scored his first goal of the season just 2:34 into the second period. Ludwig Hoff's initial shot was deflected toward the slot where Wilkie picked up the loose puck and beat Larkin.
The RedHawks answered three minutes later when Sherwood scored his second goal of the series on the power play. Johnson stopped the first shot but left the rebound out front and Sherwood pounced on it.
At 15:36, Poolman battle in the corner to gain control of the puck. Once he got it, Poolman charged the net and tucked the puck past Larkin for a 2-1 lead.
"He's such a big body and he's tough to handle especially when he gets down low," Berry said. "That was a huge goal."
Olson capped a 3-on-2 rush to give the Hawks a 3-1 lead with 16:42 to play.
The RedHawks cut the deficit to 3-2 when Switzer scored his first goal, and point, of the season at 8:48 of the third period. But Poolman put it away 35 seconds later with his second goal of the game.
Berry said the Fighting Hawks never let the frustration that has affected their game recently take hold with so much on the line.
"Over the course of the weekend, sometimes frustration gets into our game if things don't go right," Berry said. "I thought for the most part there was no frustration. The guys stayed with their game."
