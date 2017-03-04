Sports

March 4, 2017 10:13 PM

McGill, Casimir combine for 47, Iona advances to MAAC semis

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Rickey McGill and Schadrac Casimir combined for 47 points and Iona led from start to finish, ousting Rider from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals 88-70 on Saturday night.

McGill scored 25 with four 3-pointers and had six assists while Casimir scored 22, also with four treys and the third-seeded Gaels (20-12) advance to meet No. 2 seed St. Peter's (19-6) in a Sunday semifinal. Iona defeated St. Peter's 69-66 in overtime at the end of January.

Rider, the No. 6 seed, lost in the MAAC quarterfinals for the sixth-straight season.

Jordan Washington finished with 16 points for Iona, his final basket — a dunk with 1:21 left to play — giving him exactly 1,000 career points.

The Broncs came as close as 53-46 on a Stevie Jordan layup with 17:15 to play but shortly afterward Rider was held scoreless for more than five minutes while the Gaels went on a 9-0 run.

Jordan led Rider with 19 points, Kahlil Thomas and Xavier Lundy scored 13 each while Norville Carey added 12. Thomas added 10 rebounds for his twelfth double-double and Jordan also doubled up with 12 boards.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Auburn quarterbacks run through individual drills at first spring practice

View more video

Sports Videos