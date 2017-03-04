Argyle tops Liberty Hill 40-30 for Class 4A championship

Gabby Standifer scored 12 points to lead Argyle to its third straight Class 4A state championship with a 40-30 win over Liberty Hill.
Standifer connected on four shots from beyond the arc including back to back 3-pointers in the second quarter that gave the Eagles (37-2) a 17-13 halftime lead over the Panthers (36-3).
Liberty Hill closed within three points at 33-30 on a soft hook shot by University of Texas commit Sedona Prince with 65 seconds left in the game. Prince led Liberty Hill with ten points and 13 rebounds.
Trailing by three, Liberty Hill committed four consecutive turnovers and was forced to foul the Eagles who had connected on seven of eight free throws for the final margin.
Argyle's Vivian Gray connected on four of the final seven free throws as part of her game high 14 points. Gray was selected the championship game MVP and garnered 15 rebounds.
