List of all-time top-5 fastest 40-yard dashes at NFL combine

Washington wide receiver John Ross III ran the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds on Saturday, the fastest time among the 3,784 players who have run the distance at the NFL's annual scouting combine since 2003.
Here's are the details of the five-fastest 40-yard dashes at the combine with name, size, college, position, time and draft position:
1. John Ross III, (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) Washington WR; 4.22 seconds in 2017; ???
2. Chris Johnson (5-11, 195), East Carolina RB; 4.24 in 2008; Tennessee Titans-1st Round (24th overall).
3. Dri Archer (5-8, 173), Kent State WR, 4.26 in 2014; Steelers-3rd round (97th overall).
4. Marquis Goodwin (5-9, 183), Texas WR, 4.27 in 2013; Bills-3rd round (159th overall).
5. (tie) Jacoby Ford (5-9, 190) Clemson WR, 4.28 in 2010; Raiders-4th round (108th overall).
DeMarcus Van Dyke, (6-1, 185) Miami CB, 4.28 in 2011, Raiders-3rd round (81st overall).
J.J. Nelson, (5-11, 161) Alabama WR, 2015, Cardinals-5th round (159th overall).
