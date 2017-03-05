Columbus State softball splits Saturday’s games of CSU Classic

COLUMBUS – The Columbus State University softball team split a pair of games Saturday in the CSU Classic. The tournament is being held at Cougar Field in Columbus.
The Lady Cougars took their first game 9-1 over Catawba before dropping the nightcap to Coker 7-1.
"We played well in all aspects of the game in game one today," said head coach Brad Huskission. "We pitched great and got timely hits when we needed them. We have to be more consistent every game in order to start stringing together wins."
Columbus State (10-11-1) will close out the CSU Classic Sunday at 2:30 p.m. taking on Catawba.
Game One
The Lady Cougars started the game on the right foot scoring a pair of runs in the first to immediately jump ahead. Kia Smith singled to lead off the frame before stealing second. Smith rounded the bases quickly scoring during the next at-bat as Keeli Waugh reached on a throwing error. After a wild pitch, Waugh would score on a squeeze bunt from Calli Star to put the Lady Cougars up 2-0.
In the second, Johanna Beyer began the frame with a single before stealing second and third. Smith would chase her home after an infield single.
The Lady Cougars added another single run in the third to go up 4-0. Star doubled to deep left field to get things started before scoring on an Elizabeth Perdue single.
After Catawba scored its first run of the game in the fifth, CSU put the game away in its half of the fifth with three runs. Once again, Star doubled to begin the side and was chased home on a Perdue single. Savanna Turvy walked to put two on for Kristen Studds, who doubled over the right fielder's head to put the Lady Cougars up 6-1. Beyer had a RBI groundout to make it a six-run game.
Columbus State finished off the mercy rule victory in the sixth with a pair of runs. After Waugh singled and McKenzie Fagioli walked, Star singled up the middle to plate a run. With a runner on a third, CSU pulled off another squeeze bunt with Kayleigh Briant at the plate to cap off the win.
Peyton Sorrells (5-1) had a tremendous start pitching the six-inning complete game. She allowed just one unearned run on seven hits while walking six. Sorrells worked around trouble well stranding seven runners on base.
Star had a great game going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while three other Lady Cougars had multi-hit days. Perdue finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs as well.
Game Two
The nightcap didn't go the way the Lady Cougars had planned as Coker got a run in the opening frame. Freshman Helen Snavely did a good job of limiting the damage to just one as she stranded a pair of runners.
After Coker added a run in the third, Columbus State got on the board in the bottom of half of the inning. With one out, Fagioli singled up the middle before stealing second. Following a fly out, Briant delivered with a two-out single right back up the middle making it a 2-1 game.
Coker added two more runs in the fifth to go ahead 4-1. The Cobras got two two-out hits to plate runs. Coker really put the game away after scoring three runs in the seventh to take a 7-1 lead.
CSU had one last rally in the seventh as Mary Horne and Turvy had pinch-hit singles. However, both were left on base.
