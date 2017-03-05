Columbus State cheerleading captures two championships

GREENWOOD, S.C. – The Columbus State University cheerleading program added two more championships to its ledger on Saturday at the annual Peach Belt Conference spirit competition. The competition was held inside Horne Arena at Lander University.
Columbus State took home the top spot in the Co-Ed competition as well as the All-Girl division.
The pair of titles gives the CSU program 19 conference championships under the guidance of head coach Jimbo Davis.
The Cougars and Lady Cougars have won the conference championship in 16 of the last 18 years.
Comments