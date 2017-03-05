Top 25 Capsules

0:37 See Carver's Mya Millner top Columbus on last-second shot Pause

0:20 Fire at Neill Drive residence

3:55 Robert Wadkins Sr. talks about why prosecutors are reluctant to pursue capital cases

1:31 Columbus girls basketball coach, players speak on title game berth

4:06 Job Spotlight with Lee Stewart

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

3:22 Angi Idel discusses the death penalty and her late son David Heath Jackson

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

0:45 Witness describes scene of Sunday afternoon fire