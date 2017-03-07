Columbus State baseball’s Drew Webb named PBC Freshman of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Columbus State University baseball player Drew Webb was selected as the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Week announced by the league on Monday.
Webb made a pair of starts for the Cougars at UNC Pembroke going 3-for-6 with two walks, four runs scored and three RBIs.
The freshman was 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in CSU’s 12-2 victory over the Braves in game two of the series. He followed that up with a 1-for-3 showing in the series finale. The one hit was huge though, as he hit a two-run home run to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the ninth inning. The blast was the first of Webb’s collegiate career and proved to be the game winner, clinching the series for the Cougars.
With the series win, Columbus State improved to 5-1 in Peach Belt Conference play. The Cougars have a pair of nonconference midweek games before hosting Young Harris this weekend. CSU will travel to West Georgia on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and welcome Tuskegee to Burger King Stadium at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
