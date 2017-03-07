CSU men’s golf sits 10th after first day of Panther Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The 25th-ranked Columbus State University men’s golf team is in 10th place after the opening day of the Panther Invitational. The tournament is being played at the Duran Golf Club.
Columbus State recorded rounds of 315 and 308 for a 36-hole score of 623.
Fourth-ranked Florida Southern (587) holds a five-shot lead over second-ranked Lynn (592). No. 12 Florida Tech (593), No. 3 Barry (599) and Carson-Newman (608) make up the rest of the top five.
Freshman Philipp Matlari is tied for 30th after consecutive rounds of five-over par 77. K.J. Lee is just one shot behind his teammate after rounds of 77 and 78.
Gideon van der Vyver and Matt Zerbel each carded 82s in the opening round before improving in the final 18 holes. Zerbel posted a 77 in the second round, while van der Vyver shot 76.
Duncan van der Vyver rounded out things for the Cougars on Monday with scores of 79 and 81.
Columbus State will play the final 18 holes of the tournament on Tuesday.
