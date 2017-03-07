CSU women’s golf 11th after opening day of Armstrong Invitational

POOLER, Ga. – The Columbus State University women’s golf team sits in 11th place after the first 36 holes at the Armstrong Pirate Women’s Invitational. The tournament is being played at the Savannah Quarters Country Club.
Columbus State posted back-to-back rounds of 321 on Monday for a team total of 642.
Dallas Baptist (587) leads the field at 11-over par. Florida Tech (598), Young Harris (604), West Florida (605) and Saint Leo (609) round out the top five.
Anna Meleshkina sits atop the Lady Cougar lineup after the first two rounds with a total of 156. The freshman shot 81 in round one and followed it up with a 75 over the final 18 holes. She is tied for 26th entering Tuesday.
Hannah Holland posted scores of 79 and 80 over the first 36 holes and is tied for 35th. Courtenay James turned in 83 and 79 and is in 44th.
Jordan Booker carded the second-lowest CSU round of the day with a 78 in round one and closed with an 87 to tie for 53rd. Bailey Hochgertle rounded out the lineup with scores of 85 and 87.
The tournament will wrap up on Tuesday with the final 18 holes.
Comments