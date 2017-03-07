Gudas has goal, 2 assists in Flyers' 6-3 win over Sabres

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter Pause

3:25 Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS, Inc. Women of Courage Award

4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

2:19 Why did this school give students free Nike Air Jordans?

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:27 Here's how having pancakes for dinner tonight can benefit Children's Miracle Network

2:37 Jerry Wayne Merritt is sentenced to life without parole

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

5:36 Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough."