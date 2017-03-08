Sports

March 8, 2017 10:01 PM

San Diego St. outscores UNLV 12-2 in OT for MWC tourney win

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Trey Kell scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and San Diego State outscored UNLV 12-2 in the extra period for a 62-52 victory Wednesday night in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

The No. 6 seed Aztecs (18-13) face third-seeded Boise State in a Thursday quarterfinal. No. 11 seed UNLV (11-21) lost 11 of its last 12.

Kell made four free throws and a 3-pointer while the Rebels missed 3 of 4 field goals and committed four turnovers in overtime.

Malik Pope also scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for the Aztecs.

Jovan Mooring had 18 points and Christian Jones added 16 to lead UNLV.

Jones split a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left, and Pope missed a jumper to force overtime tied at 50.

