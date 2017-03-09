Israel beats the Netherlands 4-2 in World Baseball Classic

Israeli team celebrate their victory against Netherlands after the first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Israel's pitcher Josh Zeid celebrates his team's victory against Netherlands after the first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Israel's starting pitcher Jason Marquis throws against Netherlands during the first inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Netherlands' Jurickson Profar hits a single against Israel's starting pitcher Jason Marquis during the first inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Israel's Nate Freiman hits an RBI single against Netherlands' starting pitcher Robbie Cordemans during the first inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Israel's Nate Freiman slides into second before Netherlands's shortstop Jonathan Schoop tags him after hitting an RBI single against Netherlands' starting pitcher Robbie Cordemans during the first inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Israel's Nate Freima, right, celebrates with First Base coach Nate Fish after hitting an RBI single against Netherlands's starting pitcher Robbie Cordemans during the first inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Netherlands' Jurickson Profar hits a double against Israel's pitcher Joey Wagman during the third inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Netherlands's pitcher Robbie Cordemans throws against Israel during the third inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Israel's third base coach Pat Doyle, right, passes by his team mascot, The Mensch on the Bench, during at the first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Israel's Ryan Lavarnway hits a single against Netherlands' pitcher Orlando Yntema during the 5th inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Israel's Nate Freiman is hit by a pitch off Netherlands's pitcher Orlando Yntema during the 7th inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Israel's second Scott Burcham throws to first for a double play as Netherlands's Jonathan Schoop slides into second base during the 8th inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
