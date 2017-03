Blackmon scores 23 as Indiana beats Iowa 95-73 in Big Ten

1:53 Hit-and-run victim's grandmother talks about her relationship to former Columbus Councilman Frank D. Chester Pause

0:50 You'll now need to choose your lane wisely when driving this busy road

0:37 See Carver's Mya Millner top Columbus on last-second shot

1:49 Carver head coach Anson Hundley, players Ja'nya Love-Hill and Mya Millner react to latest win

0:31 Columbus area family's practical joke featured on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

1:33 Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

1:32 Carver High and Columbus High compete in state basketball and in a fund raiser for the United Negro College Fund

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case