March 9, 2017 8:44 PM

Blackmon scores 23 as Indiana beats Iowa 95-73 in Big Ten

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON

James Blackmon Jr. and Indiana buried Iowa under a barrage of long distance shots, and the Hoosiers used a huge second half to notch a 95-73 victory Thursday night in the Big Ten Tournament.

Indiana (18-14) used the 3-pointer to turn a close game into a rout. It was 48-all before Blackmon, Devonte Green and Josh Newkirk combined to connect five times from behind the arc during a 30-11 blitz.

The 10th-seeded Hoosiers will next face second-seeded Wisconsin in the quarterfinals Friday night. Indiana was 3-10 in the Big Ten Tournament over the previous 10 years.

Indiana went 12 for 20 from 3-point range, including 6 for 8 after halftime. Blackmon scored 23 points and De'Ron Davis added 15.

Jordan Bohannon led seventh-seeded Iowa (18-14) with 24 points. The Hawkeyes entered the tournament with a four-game winning streak, including victories over Indiana, Maryland and Wisconsin.

Iowa trailed only 43-40 at halftime but was outscored 52-33 over the final 20 minutes.

Indiana went 16 for 30 from the floor and overcame nine turnovers in taking a narrow halftime lead.

The Hoosiers trailed 19-17 before Robert Johnson nailed back-to-back 3-pointers. Long jumpers by Green and Curtis Jones capped a 12-0 run.

Bohannon scored 15 points, all on shots from beyond the arc, and Isaiah Moss had five steals to keep the Hawkeyes close.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers put a positive spin on a disappointing season with a rare blowout victory. If Indiana can carry the momentum to a victory over the No. 2 seeded Badgers, it could change its status of being on the bubble.

Iowa: This was a very disheartening loss for a team that came in with momentum and high hopes of going far in the tournament.

UP NEXT

Indiana: The Hoosiers went 0-2 against Wisconsin this season.

Iowa: Postseason status is up in the air.

