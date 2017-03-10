Sports

March 10, 2017 1:09 AM

Senglin's 24 leads Weber St past S Utah 90-70 in Big Sky

RENO, Nev.

Jeremy Senglin scored 24 points and third-seeded Weber State pulled away for a 90-70 went over 11th-seeded Southern Utah in the Big Sky Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Zach Braxton and Dusty Baker added 15 points and Jerrick Harding 15 for the Wildcats (18-12), who face second-seeded Eastern Washington in the semifinals on Friday.

Despite shooting 71 percent, including 8 of 10 from distance, Weber State only led 44-38 at the half. Senglin had 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting, five of the makes behind the arc, giving him a tournament record 27 for his career.

The Thunderbirds (6-27) pulled within one in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Wildcats got to the line early to inch ahead and then scored eight straight to start a 13-2 run. McKay Cannon started the decisive run with a 3 and Ryan Richardson capped it with one, making it 76-57 with 6:02 to play.

Weber State shot 29 for 47 (62 percent), including 11 of 19 (58) from 3-point range.

Randy Onwuasor had 29 points for Southern Utah with James McGee adding 20.

