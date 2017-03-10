Sports

March 10, 2017 11:49 PM

Matchups for PIAA Girls Basketball

The Associated Press

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association girls' basketball tournament, including all of the opening-round games. First number is district and place, second is season record.

?CLASS 6A

?FIRST ROUND

?Friday, March 10

Abington 60, Central Dauphin East 58 (OT)

Northampton 63, Philadelphia Central 26

Boyertown 50, Cumberland Valley 35

Garnet Valley 58, Scranton 43

Cardinal O'Hara 53, Upper Dublin 26

Central York 42, Central Bucks West 41

North Penn 53, Cedar Crest 34

Central Bucks East 57, Easton 51

Souderton 50, Central Dauphin 29

Central Bucks South 45, Parkland 27

Council Rock North 45, Nazareth 38

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Lancaster McCaskey 41

Cedar Cliff 51, Altoona 34

Penn Hills 43, Bethel Park 29

North Allegheny 50, Hempfield 34

Mount Lebanon 62, State College 44

?SECOND ROUND

?Tuesday, March 14

?Sites and times, TBA

Abington (1-1, 23-5) vs. Northampton (11-3, 17-10)

Boyertown (1-6, 24-4) vs. Garnet Valley (1-8, 23-5)

Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 22-5) vs. Central York (3-4, 25-4)

North Penn (1-5, 24-4) vs. Central Bucks East (1-10, 17-10)

Souderton (1-11, 20-7) vs. Central Bucks South (1-4, 20-7)

Council Rock North (1-7, 19-9) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 26-2)

Cedar Cliff (3-6, 20-7) vs. Penn Hills (7-4, 22-3)

North Allegheny (7-1, 25-1) vs. Mount Lebanon (7-3, 19-6)

?QUARTERFINALS

?Friday, March 17

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Friday, March 24

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

?CLASS 5A

?FIRST ROUND

?Saturday, March 11

Susquehannock (3-1, 23-4) vs. Radnor (1-6, 18-8) at West York HS, 5

Abington Heights (2-1, 15-10) vs. New Oxford (3-6, 21-8) at Marywood University, Scranton, 4

Mastery Charter North (12-2, 17-10) vs. West York (3-5, 18-8) at Father Judge HS, Philadelphia, 3:30

Southern Lehigh (11-1, 25-1) vs. Dover (3-7, 19-8) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 3

Archbishop Wood (12-1, 19-7) vs. West Chester Henderson (1-5, 19-7) at Archbishop Carroll HS, Radnor, 3:30

Bishop Shanahan (1-3, 19-8) vs. Lower Dauphin (3-3, 19-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 5:30

Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 20-5) vs. Twin Valley (3-4, 20-7) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 4

Springfield-Delco (1-1, 23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-8, 20-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 4

Harrisburg (3-2, 21-4) vs. West Chester Bayard Rustin (1-4, 16-6) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 6

Mount St. Joseph (1-2, 13-14) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 18-7) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 4

Chartiers Valley (7-1, 19-7) vs. Hickory (10-4, 14-11) at Peters Twp HS, McMurray, 6

Bellefonte (6-2, 12-12) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 22-3) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 4

Erie Central Tech (10-1, 19-5) vs. Mars (7-6, 17-7) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 3

Oakland Catholic (7-2, 22-4) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, 6

Slippery Rock (10-2, 19-5) vs. Hampton (7-4, 22-3) at Slippery Rock University, 3

Pittsburgh Obama Academy (8-1, 18-8) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 17-6) at Allderdice HS, Pittsburgh, 4

?SECOND ROUND

?Wednesday, March 15

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Saturday, March 25

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

?CLASS 4A

?FIRST ROUND

?Friday, March 10

Northern Lebanon 74, Murrell Dobbins 16

Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28

Gwynedd-Mercy 71, Universal Audenried 45

Nanticoke 52, West Perry 46

Berks Catholic 56, Lansdale Catholic 54

Bethlehem Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 37

Lower Moreland 74, Carver Engineering & Science 24

Berwick 37, Jersey Shore 36

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Lewisburg 30

Montoursville 56, York Suburban 14

Lancaster Catholic 67, Prep Charter 18

Forest Hills 63, Beaver Area 25

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53, Keystone Oaks 38

Punxsutawney 46, Central Valley 40

Blackhawk 53, Freeport 32

Erie Villa Maria 60, South Park 34

?SECOND ROUND

?Tuesday, March 14

?Sites and times, TBA

Northern Lebanon (3-1, 26-2) vs. Mifflinburg (4-2, 21-6)

Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 18-8) vs. Nanticoke (2-1, 26-1)

Berks Catholic (3-5, 18-12) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 26-2)

Lower Moreland (1-1, 18-8) vs. Berwick (2-2, 17-9)

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 23-5) vs. Montoursville (4-1, 25-2)

Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 22-6) vs. Forest Hills (6-1, 24-1)

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 24-2) vs. Punxsutawney (9-1, 19-4)

Blackhawk (7-2, 17-9) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 20-4)

?QUARTERFINALS

?Friday, March 17

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Thursday, March 23

?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.

?CLASS 3A

?FIRST ROUND

?Saturday, March 11

Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 19-5) vs. Middletown (3-3, 12-13) at St. Joseph's Prep HS, Philadelphia, 3:30

New Hope-Solebury (1-2, 27-1) vs. Taylor Riverside (2-3, 15-10) at Upper Dublin HS, Fort Washington, 5:30

Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 21-5) vs. Bodine (12-4, 7-10) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 7

Mount Carmel (4-1, 26-1) vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-2, 20-7) at Shamokin HS, 6

St. Basil Academy (1-1, 27-0) vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter (12-5, 17-4) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 5:30

Hughesville (4-2, 17-8) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 23-1) at Williamsport HS, 6

Imhotep Charter (12-2, 16-9) vs. Pine Grove (11-1, 19-6) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 3:30

York Catholic (3-1, 20-6) vs. Loyalsock Twp (4-3, 16-9) at West York HS, 8

Delone Catholic (3-2, 19-7) vs. Mastery Charter South (12-3, 16-1) at West York HS, 6:30

West Shamokin (6-1, 24-2) vs. Charleroi (7-6, 19-5) at Armstrong HS, Kittanning, 4

Neshannock (7-2, 23-2) vs. Everett (5-1, 20-7) at Butler HS, 4:30

Karns City (9-1, 17-5) vs. Seneca (10-2, 16-9) at Clarion University, 4:30

Bishop Canevin (7-1, 19-5) vs. Central Cambria (6-4, 15-11) at Northgate HS, Pittsburgh, 3

Tyrone (6-2, 21-4) vs. East Allegheny (7-4, 23-1) at Altoona HS, 4

Carlynton (7-3, 17-7) vs. Central Martinsburg (6-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, 4:30

North East (10-1, 18-6) vs. Ellwood City Riverside (7-5, 18-6) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 6

?SECOND ROUND

?Wednesday, March 15

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Saturday, March 25

?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

?CLASS 2A

?FIRST ROUND

?Friday, March 10

Philadelphia West Catholic 76, Columbia 41

Sayre 36, Elk Lake 31

Minersville 86, William Sayre 26

Sacred Heart 50, Motivation 25

Old Forge 31, East Juniata 24

Mahanoy Area 77, Maritime Academy Charter 26

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, McConnellsburg 24

Camp Hill 54, Blairsville 53

Chartiers-Houston 56, Cranberry 18

Bellwood-Antis 83, Northern Bedford 37

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 42, Reynolds 29

Leechburg 55, Coudersport 51

Johnstown Bishop McCort 60, California 17

Vincentian Academy 54, Cambridge Springs 37

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Kane 45

West Middlesex 43, Washington 32

?SECOND ROUND

?Tuesday, March 14

?Sites and times, TBA

Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 15-10) vs. Sayre (4-1, 23-3)

Minersville (11-1, 27-0) vs. Sacred Heart (1-1, 16-9)

Old Forge (2-1, 10-16) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 20-5)

Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 19-6) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 22-5)

Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 24-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 23-4)

Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 19-6) vs. Leechburg (7-5, 15-10)

Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 22-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (7-2, 21-5)

Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 22-4) vs. West Middlesex (10-1, 21-5)

?QUARTERFINALS

?Friday, March 17

?SEMIFINALS

?Monday, March 20

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Thursday, March 23

?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

?CLASS 1A

?FIRST ROUND

?Saturday, March 11

Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 20-7) vs. Galeton (4-4, 15-10) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 6:30

Faith Christian (1-2, 16-10) vs. Harrisburg Christian (3-5, 24-3) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 5:30

Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 12-11) vs. The Christian Academy (1-3, 19-6) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 4

Sullivan County (4-2, 21-4) vs. Linden Hall (3-3, 23-2) at Williamsport HS, 4:30

Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 19-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (3-6, 13-12) at Shamokin HS, 4:30

Susquehanna Community (2-1, 14-14) vs. Benton (4-3, 20-5) at North Pocono HS, 4

Jenkintown (1-1, 22-6) vs. Greenwood (3-4, 13-12) at Council Rock South HS, Holland, 5:30

Halifax (3-2, 23-4) vs. Southern Fulton (5-3, 17-8) at Central Dauphin East HS, Harrisburg, 5

Winchester Thurston (7-1, 21-1) vs. Northern Potter (9-4, 19-6) at North Allegheny HS, Wexford, 4:30

Juniata Valley (6-2, 20-5) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-2, 19-4) at Hollidaysburg HS, 4

Otto-Eldred (9-2, 17-8) vs. West Greene (7-3, 19-5) at Bradford HS, 3

Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 22-1) vs. Williamsburg (6-3, 17-8) at Sharon HS, 3

Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 20-5) vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9-3, 15-8) at Central Cambria HS, Ebensburg, 4

Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 22-3) vs. St. Joseph (7-4, 17-8) at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 3

Cornell (7-2, 20-5) vs. Farrell (10-2, 19-4) at Peters Twp, McMurray, 4:30

North Clarion (9-1, 24-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5, 11-13) at Clarion University, 3

?SECOND ROUND

?Wednesday, March 15

?QUARTERFINALS

?Saturday, March 18

?SEMIFINALS

?Tuesday, March 21

?CHAMPIONSHIP

?Friday, March 24

?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Carver girls basketball head coach, players discuss advancing to state title game

View more video

Sports Videos