Matchups for PIAA Girls Basketball

Matchups for the 2017 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association girls' basketball tournament, including all of the opening-round games. First number is district and place, second is season record.
?CLASS 6A
?FIRST ROUND
?Friday, March 10
Abington 60, Central Dauphin East 58 (OT)
Northampton 63, Philadelphia Central 26
Boyertown 50, Cumberland Valley 35
Garnet Valley 58, Scranton 43
Cardinal O'Hara 53, Upper Dublin 26
Central York 42, Central Bucks West 41
North Penn 53, Cedar Crest 34
Central Bucks East 57, Easton 51
Souderton 50, Central Dauphin 29
Central Bucks South 45, Parkland 27
Council Rock North 45, Nazareth 38
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 62, Lancaster McCaskey 41
Cedar Cliff 51, Altoona 34
Penn Hills 43, Bethel Park 29
North Allegheny 50, Hempfield 34
Mount Lebanon 62, State College 44
?SECOND ROUND
?Tuesday, March 14
?Sites and times, TBA
Abington (1-1, 23-5) vs. Northampton (11-3, 17-10)
Boyertown (1-6, 24-4) vs. Garnet Valley (1-8, 23-5)
Cardinal O'Hara (12-1, 22-5) vs. Central York (3-4, 25-4)
North Penn (1-5, 24-4) vs. Central Bucks East (1-10, 17-10)
Souderton (1-11, 20-7) vs. Central Bucks South (1-4, 20-7)
Council Rock North (1-7, 19-9) vs. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1-2, 26-2)
Cedar Cliff (3-6, 20-7) vs. Penn Hills (7-4, 22-3)
North Allegheny (7-1, 25-1) vs. Mount Lebanon (7-3, 19-6)
?QUARTERFINALS
?Friday, March 17
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Friday, March 24
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
?CLASS 5A
?FIRST ROUND
?Saturday, March 11
Susquehannock (3-1, 23-4) vs. Radnor (1-6, 18-8) at West York HS, 5
Abington Heights (2-1, 15-10) vs. New Oxford (3-6, 21-8) at Marywood University, Scranton, 4
Mastery Charter North (12-2, 17-10) vs. West York (3-5, 18-8) at Father Judge HS, Philadelphia, 3:30
Southern Lehigh (11-1, 25-1) vs. Dover (3-7, 19-8) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 3
Archbishop Wood (12-1, 19-7) vs. West Chester Henderson (1-5, 19-7) at Archbishop Carroll HS, Radnor, 3:30
Bishop Shanahan (1-3, 19-8) vs. Lower Dauphin (3-3, 19-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 5:30
Wyoming Valley West (2-2, 20-5) vs. Twin Valley (3-4, 20-7) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 4
Springfield-Delco (1-1, 23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-8, 20-7) at Harriton HS, Rosemont, 4
Harrisburg (3-2, 21-4) vs. West Chester Bayard Rustin (1-4, 16-6) at East Pennsboro HS, Enola, 6
Mount St. Joseph (1-2, 13-14) vs. Radnor Archbishop Carroll (12-3, 18-7) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 4
Chartiers Valley (7-1, 19-7) vs. Hickory (10-4, 14-11) at Peters Twp HS, McMurray, 6
Bellefonte (6-2, 12-12) vs. Washington Trinity (7-3, 22-3) at Bald Eagle Area HS, Wingate, 4
Erie Central Tech (10-1, 19-5) vs. Mars (7-6, 17-7) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 3
Oakland Catholic (7-2, 22-4) vs. Harbor Creek (10-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, 6
Slippery Rock (10-2, 19-5) vs. Hampton (7-4, 22-3) at Slippery Rock University, 3
Pittsburgh Obama Academy (8-1, 18-8) vs. South Fayette (7-5, 17-6) at Allderdice HS, Pittsburgh, 4
?SECOND ROUND
?Wednesday, March 15
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Saturday, March 25
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
?CLASS 4A
?FIRST ROUND
?Friday, March 10
Northern Lebanon 74, Murrell Dobbins 16
Mifflinburg 37, Allentown Central Catholic 28
Gwynedd-Mercy 71, Universal Audenried 45
Nanticoke 52, West Perry 46
Berks Catholic 56, Lansdale Catholic 54
Bethlehem Catholic 60, Scranton Prep 37
Lower Moreland 74, Carver Engineering & Science 24
Berwick 37, Jersey Shore 36
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Lewisburg 30
Montoursville 56, York Suburban 14
Lancaster Catholic 67, Prep Charter 18
Forest Hills 63, Beaver Area 25
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53, Keystone Oaks 38
Punxsutawney 46, Central Valley 40
Blackhawk 53, Freeport 32
Erie Villa Maria 60, South Park 34
?SECOND ROUND
?Tuesday, March 14
?Sites and times, TBA
Northern Lebanon (3-1, 26-2) vs. Mifflinburg (4-2, 21-6)
Gwynedd-Mercy (1-2, 18-8) vs. Nanticoke (2-1, 26-1)
Berks Catholic (3-5, 18-12) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (11-1, 26-2)
Lower Moreland (1-1, 18-8) vs. Berwick (2-2, 17-9)
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (3-2, 23-5) vs. Montoursville (4-1, 25-2)
Lancaster Catholic (3-3, 22-6) vs. Forest Hills (6-1, 24-1)
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7-1, 24-2) vs. Punxsutawney (9-1, 19-4)
Blackhawk (7-2, 17-9) vs. Erie Villa Maria (10-1, 20-4)
?QUARTERFINALS
?Friday, March 17
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Thursday, March 23
?At Giant Center, Hershey, 6 p.m.
?CLASS 3A
?FIRST ROUND
?Saturday, March 11
Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 19-5) vs. Middletown (3-3, 12-13) at St. Joseph's Prep HS, Philadelphia, 3:30
New Hope-Solebury (1-2, 27-1) vs. Taylor Riverside (2-3, 15-10) at Upper Dublin HS, Fort Washington, 5:30
Wilkes-Barre Holy Redeemer (2-1, 21-5) vs. Bodine (12-4, 7-10) at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, 7
Mount Carmel (4-1, 26-1) vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11-2, 20-7) at Shamokin HS, 6
St. Basil Academy (1-1, 27-0) vs. Philadelphia Academy Charter (12-5, 17-4) at Cheltenham HS, Wyncote, 5:30
Hughesville (4-2, 17-8) vs. Dunmore (2-2, 23-1) at Williamsport HS, 6
Imhotep Charter (12-2, 16-9) vs. Pine Grove (11-1, 19-6) at Abraham Lincoln HS, Philadelphia, 3:30
York Catholic (3-1, 20-6) vs. Loyalsock Twp (4-3, 16-9) at West York HS, 8
Delone Catholic (3-2, 19-7) vs. Mastery Charter South (12-3, 16-1) at West York HS, 6:30
West Shamokin (6-1, 24-2) vs. Charleroi (7-6, 19-5) at Armstrong HS, Kittanning, 4
Neshannock (7-2, 23-2) vs. Everett (5-1, 20-7) at Butler HS, 4:30
Karns City (9-1, 17-5) vs. Seneca (10-2, 16-9) at Clarion University, 4:30
Bishop Canevin (7-1, 19-5) vs. Central Cambria (6-4, 15-11) at Northgate HS, Pittsburgh, 3
Tyrone (6-2, 21-4) vs. East Allegheny (7-4, 23-1) at Altoona HS, 4
Carlynton (7-3, 17-7) vs. Central Martinsburg (6-3, 19-6) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, 4:30
North East (10-1, 18-6) vs. Ellwood City Riverside (7-5, 18-6) at Prep-Villa Center, Erie, 6
?SECOND ROUND
?Wednesday, March 15
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Saturday, March 25
?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
?CLASS 2A
?FIRST ROUND
?Friday, March 10
Philadelphia West Catholic 76, Columbia 41
Sayre 36, Elk Lake 31
Minersville 86, William Sayre 26
Sacred Heart 50, Motivation 25
Old Forge 31, East Juniata 24
Mahanoy Area 77, Maritime Academy Charter 26
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, McConnellsburg 24
Camp Hill 54, Blairsville 53
Chartiers-Houston 56, Cranberry 18
Bellwood-Antis 83, Northern Bedford 37
Our Lady of Sacred Heart 42, Reynolds 29
Leechburg 55, Coudersport 51
Johnstown Bishop McCort 60, California 17
Vincentian Academy 54, Cambridge Springs 37
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle 52, Kane 45
West Middlesex 43, Washington 32
?SECOND ROUND
?Tuesday, March 14
?Sites and times, TBA
Philadelphia West Catholic (12-1, 15-10) vs. Sayre (4-1, 23-3)
Minersville (11-1, 27-0) vs. Sacred Heart (1-1, 16-9)
Old Forge (2-1, 10-16) vs. Mahanoy Area (11-2, 20-5)
Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4, 19-6) vs. Camp Hill (3-1, 22-5)
Chartiers-Houston (7-1, 24-2) vs. Bellwood-Antis (6-2, 23-4)
Our Lady of Sacred Heart (7-3, 19-6) vs. Leechburg (7-5, 15-10)
Johnstown Bishop McCort (6-1, 22-4) vs. Vincentian Academy (7-2, 21-5)
Altoona Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 22-4) vs. West Middlesex (10-1, 21-5)
?QUARTERFINALS
?Friday, March 17
?SEMIFINALS
?Monday, March 20
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Thursday, March 23
?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
?CLASS 1A
?FIRST ROUND
?Saturday, March 11
Lebanon Catholic (3-1, 20-7) vs. Galeton (4-4, 15-10) at Warwick HS, Lititz, 6:30
Faith Christian (1-2, 16-10) vs. Harrisburg Christian (3-5, 24-3) at Spring-Ford HS, Royersford, 5:30
Pottsville Nativity (11-1, 12-11) vs. The Christian Academy (1-3, 19-6) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 4
Sullivan County (4-2, 21-4) vs. Linden Hall (3-3, 23-2) at Williamsport HS, 4:30
Shamokin Lourdes (4-1, 19-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (3-6, 13-12) at Shamokin HS, 4:30
Susquehanna Community (2-1, 14-14) vs. Benton (4-3, 20-5) at North Pocono HS, 4
Jenkintown (1-1, 22-6) vs. Greenwood (3-4, 13-12) at Council Rock South HS, Holland, 5:30
Halifax (3-2, 23-4) vs. Southern Fulton (5-3, 17-8) at Central Dauphin East HS, Harrisburg, 5
Winchester Thurston (7-1, 21-1) vs. Northern Potter (9-4, 19-6) at North Allegheny HS, Wexford, 4:30
Juniata Valley (6-2, 20-5) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5-2, 19-4) at Hollidaysburg HS, 4
Otto-Eldred (9-2, 17-8) vs. West Greene (7-3, 19-5) at Bradford HS, 3
Kennedy Catholic (10-1, 22-1) vs. Williamsburg (6-3, 17-8) at Sharon HS, 3
Ebensburg Bishop Carroll (6-1, 20-5) vs. Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9-3, 15-8) at Central Cambria HS, Ebensburg, 4
Berlin Brothersvalley (5-1, 22-3) vs. St. Joseph (7-4, 17-8) at the University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown, 3
Cornell (7-2, 20-5) vs. Farrell (10-2, 19-4) at Peters Twp, McMurray, 4:30
North Clarion (9-1, 24-2) vs. Sewickley Academy (7-5, 11-13) at Clarion University, 3
?SECOND ROUND
?Wednesday, March 15
?QUARTERFINALS
?Saturday, March 18
?SEMIFINALS
?Tuesday, March 21
?CHAMPIONSHIP
?Friday, March 24
?At Giant Center, Hershey, noon
