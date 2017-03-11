Sports

March 11, 2017 1:14 PM

Minnesota's Springs out for season with torn Achilles tendon

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON

Starting Minnesota guard Akeem Springs is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon in his right ankle.

Springs was injured late in the Gophers' Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal victory over Michigan State on Friday. A team spokesman confirmed the season-ending injury Saturday.

The graduate student was averaging 9.5 points and 24 minutes for Minnesota, which has experienced a significant turnaround from 8-23 last season to being a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

Sophomore Dupree McBrayer, who started the first 19 games of the season, returned to the starting lineup for fourth-seeded Minnesota's semifinal game against Michigan.

Coach Richard Pitino expects players will dedicate the remainder of their games to Springs.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Carver girls basketball head coach, players discuss advancing to state title game

View more video

Sports Videos