West leads Latta past Christian Heritage for 2A boys title

Dustin West scored 16 points to help Latta defeat Christian Heritage 48-36 in the Class 2A boys state final Saturday at State Fair Arena.
Adam Jordan had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Trent Smith added 11 points and nine rebounds for Latta (28-5), a Pontotoc County school that also won state titles in 2013 and 2014.
Joe Cortesio had 11 points and Caleb Clark added nine for Christian Heritage (19-13), a Del City school that upset Wright City on Friday and was playing in its first state final.
Latta led 22-19 at halftime behind seven points from West. The Panthers pushed their advantage to 39-32 at the end of the third quarter, and a fast break dunk by Smith put them ahead 45-36. Latta held Christian Heritage to four points in the fourth quarter.
Latta outrebounded Christian Heritage 31-19 and held the Crusaders to 27.5 percent shooting.
