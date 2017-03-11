Sports

March 11, 2017 2:43 PM

Loyal defeats Milwaukee Academy of Science for 1st title

The Associated Press
ASHWAUBENON, Wis.

Karsyn Rueth scored a team-high 25 points as Loyal beat Milwaukee Academy of Science 74-61 in the WIAA Division 5 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday at the Resch Center.

It's the first state title for Loyal.

MAS (23-5) was up two points at halftime before using a 22-11 run at the start of the second to make it 52-39. Loyal (25-4) responded with a 19-4 spurt to take its first lead since the opening half. The Greyhounds never relinquished their lead of the way.

Shemera Williams, who came into the game averaging 31.1 points, scored a game-high 40 points for MAS. The sophomore set the Division 5 record for most points in a tournament with 73.

Morgan Reinwand added 23 points for Loyal.

