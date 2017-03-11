De La Salle tops University Lab with 81-69 win

De La Salle jumped out to an early lead and never looked back on their way to an 81-69 victory against top-seed University Lab in the Division II finals Saturday afternoon at the Louisiana high school boys' basketball tournament in the Burton Coliseum.
The Cavaliers opened the game on a 12-2 run and never let the Cubs back into the game to earn a convincing win and their first state championship since 1986.
Ahamad Taylor was named the game's Most Outstanding Player as he shot 9-of-10 from the field for a game-high 26 points. Jalen Henry added 17 points and Troy Nisby scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for De La Salle.
John Jones led the Cubs on offense with 23 points, while Spenser Mays tallied 18 points and 15 rebounds.
