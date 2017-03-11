Ealy's 25 points lifts Guy-Perkins to Class 1A boys title

Jahcoree Ealy scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds to lead four players in double figures as Guy-Perkins won the Class 1A Boys state championship with a 67-57 win over Shirley on Saturday.
Wyatt Spires finished with 12 points and a game-high 16 rebounds for the Thunderbirds (38-4), who trailed by as many as six points in the first quarter before pulling away in the second half. Trey Minton added 16 points and Josh Bullard had 12 for Guy-Perkins, which outscored Shirley 39-28 in the second half.
Michael Fuller and Joseph Owen scored 14 points apiece to lead the Blue Devils (34-12), while Jed Ptuitt finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Easton Freeman had 12 points in the loss.
