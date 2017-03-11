Girard holds on late to win Kansas girls 4A-DII title

Calea Augustin had 15 points and nine rebounds, Ashley Ray had 14 points and Girard beat Meriden-Jefferson West 54-48 on Saturday for the Kansas 4A-DII girls state basketball championship.
The Trojans (24-1) only had four players score, but that was all they needed. Syndee Crain added 13 points and Olivia Hanson had 12 as Girard won the school's first state title.
Girard led by one with about 2 minutes left, but the Trojans were able to keep getting to the foul line, converting just enough to keep Meriden-Jefferson West at bay.
Mariah Murdie had 15 points for the Tigers (20-5). Faith Becker added 11 points and eight assists.
