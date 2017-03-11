St. Thomas Aquinas wins Kansas girls 5A state title 47-35

Nicole Corrigan scored 11 points, Alayna Townsell added 10 and St. Thomas Aquinas beat Maize 47-35 on Saturday for the Kansas 5A girls state basketball title.
The Saints (22-3) trailed early when Lauren White converted a 3-point play to give the Eagles (21-4) an 8-5 lead. But Townsell scored a few minutes later to give St. Thomas Aquinas the lead, and the Saints never trailed again.
Maize missed 29 of its first 32 shots.
Taylor Holmes scored 13 points and Brecken Roe had 12 for the Eagles (21-4), who were playing in their third title game in the last four years. They have yet to win a state championship.
