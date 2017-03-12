Jefferson beats Clackamas 70-67 for first OSSA 6A title

Geno West scored 28 points and Jefferson defeated Clackamas 70-67 in the OSAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday.
Thomas Miles added 20 points for the No. 1 Democrats, who won their first title at the Class 6A level. Jefferson (26-1) last won a final in 2014 in Class 5A. It was Jefferson's ninth overall state championship.
West Linn had won the last four Class 6A titles, following Jesuit's four-year winning streak.
Elijah Gonzalez had 22 points for No. 3 Clackamas (24-4), which was making its first appearance in the title game in 23 years. Matt O'Brien added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Cavaliers defeated No. 2 West Linn 78-71 in the semifinals to advance to the title game. Jefferson beat No. 4 Beaverton 63-54 in its semifinal at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
O'Brien's short jumper put Clackamas up 21-16 with 6:24 left before the half. Jefferson closed within 32-31 on Marcus Tsohonis' jumper, but Clackamas stayed in front with free throws until West's 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the teams into the break with a 34-all tie.
The lead changed six times in the fourth quarter as both teams fought down the stretch. Gonzalez hit a 3-pointer that pulled Clackamas within 64-62 with 1:21 to go, but West made free throws for Democrats, who led the rest of the way. Cole Turner hit a jumper for Clackamas with a second left for the final margin.
On the girls' side, No. 1 Southridge beat No. 6 Oregon City 45-27 later Saturday night at the Chiles Center. It was the sixth overall state championship for the Skyhawks (26-3) and first since 2010.
Maggie Freeman led Southridge with 15 points. N'Dea Flye had 10 for Oregon City (20-8).
Wilsonville won the Class 5A Boys championship on Friday with a 51-43 victory over Churchill at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
It was the second straight state title and fourth overall for the No. 1 Wildcats (27-1). Senior Zach Reichle, an Oregon State commit, led Wilsonville with 24 points.
Lucas Wilson scored 15 points for Churchill (23-5).
For the girls, No. 1 La Salle Prep defeated defending champion Silverton 42-28 for the title at Gill. Aleah Goodman led the Falcons (26-2) with 17 points and six rebounds.
Brook McCarty has eight points and four rebounds for No. 3 Silverton (21-5).
For the Class 4A boys, No. 1 Seaside defeated Valley Catholic 70-63 at Forest Grove High School Saturday night for the Seagulls' first state championship.
Jackson Januik had 29 points for Seaside, which fell to Philomath in the state title game last year. The Seagulls (24-1) beat North Bend 67-55 in the semifinals.
Colin Haggerty had 14 points for the No. 3 Valiants, who have never won a 4A basketball state championship. Valley (20-16) advanced with a 67-52 victory over Tillamook.
Taylor Stricklin had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 5 Sutherlin to its fourth-straight Class 4A girls state championship with a 49-43 victory over No. 2 Banks on Saturday.
Aspen Alifka had 17 points and eight rebounds for Banks, which led 34-16 with 3:30 to go in the third quarter before Sutherlin's rally.
Sutherlin (23-5) beat Seaside 57-44 in the semifinals, while Banks (22-3) defeated Marshfield 54-33.
Comments